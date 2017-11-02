Bulldogs will host Calvary for region championship

by RON WEATHERFORD

The ECI Bulldogs and Calvary Cavaliers both won their last region games of the regular season Friday, setting up a showdown between the two sub-region winners.

ECI defeated Jenkins County 39-12, while the Cavaliers won their rival game against Savannah Christian 35-10.

This year, the region championship will be played on the field instead of inside Bevricks. Calvary won the coin flip last year for the power ranking standing, but both teams were determined to be co-region champions.

Region 3 bylaws call for the team with the highest power rankings at the end of the ninth game to host the region championship. The Bulldogs ended…

