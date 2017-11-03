Sparta Live

Bulldogs middle school football will play for region championship

by | November 3, 2017 4:53 pm

by RON WEATHERFORD

   For the second time in three years, the ECI C-team football squad will play for the region championship. The Bulldogs won the championship in 2015, defeating North Tattnall County in a high scoring affair.

   Thursday, Nov. 2, the Bulldogs will travel to Metter to take on the Tigers for the region crown.

   ECI ended the season with a 5-1 record, breezing through the region with offense and defense.

   They started the season defeating Portal 38-14. They continued…

