Bulldogs middle school football will play for region championship

by RON WEATHERFORD

For the second time in three years, the ECI C-team football squad will play for the region championship. The Bulldogs won the championship in 2015, defeating North Tattnall County in a high scoring affair.

Thursday, Nov. 2, the Bulldogs will travel to Metter to take on the Tigers for the region crown.

ECI ended the season with a 5-1 record, breezing through the region with offense and defense.

They started the season defeating Portal 38-14. They continued…

To continue reading this article, purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!