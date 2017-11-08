Benefit trail ride this weekend

Saddle Trails will host a benefit event for the Adam Brinson Historic Society on Saturday, Nov. 11. Scheduled rides will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Riders may camp November 10 or November 12 at non-electric campsites free of charge. If power is desired, riders can opt to pay a fee of $10 per night to stay at a powered campsite. The riding fee per horse will be $20, which will include a well-prepared lunch on the day of the benefit.

Saddle Trails’s trails are available for use anytime, other than scheduled events, by appointment. Unscheduled rides will require more than one rider for safety reasons, so please call or email Charles Stewart for date availability. He may be reached at 478-494-5690, 478-763-2782, or saddletrails@pineland.net. The fee for rides is set at $10 per day. Food will not be provided for these services. Camping the night before or the night after a ride is free for all sites without power and are $10 per night with power. Groups and clubs are welcome.