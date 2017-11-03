Another year, another great Gold Out Game

On October 6, 2017, Emanuel County Institute held its 5th annual Gold Out Game for CURE Childhood Cancer, honoring all children who are or have been impacted by cancer.

In the four years that ECI has held the Gold Out Game with TCE, more than $40,000 has been raised, with all proceeds going to CURE’s Savannah and Atlanta branches.

This year, the schools raised an excess of $1,300 at the game on October 6 and is not done yet. Although Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is in September, it is the goal of ECI and TCE to promote awareness throughout the year. There were events held during the month of September at both schools such as Pennies for CURE. Mrs. Cowart’s class and Mrs. Morgan’s class raised the most money through that particular initiative and won an ice cream party.

In addition, the Gold Out committee sold gold…

