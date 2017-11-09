Annual Family Astronomy Night tonight!

The Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center on the Swainsboro campus of East Georgia State College will hold their 7th Annual Family Astronomy Night Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. A variety of fun-filled activities are planned for the event.

Max McKelvey, retired Oatland Island Education Coordinator and astronomy enthusiast, will be on hand to provide outdoor presentations and stargazing.

Two planetarium shows are scheduled at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

In addition, an assortment of hands-on science activities and experiments will be set up. A computer lab will allow participants to take part in NASA interactive activities and experience live-streaming from the International Space Station.

This event is free and open to the public.