Amy Paul Hood, 54

Memorial services for Amy Paul Hood, 54, of Swainsboro will be held at the Swainsboro Kingdom Hall-Jehovah’s Witness at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, with Elder Scott Weigl officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Swainsboro Kingdom Hall-Jehovah’s Witness. She passed away Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Emanuel Medical Center following a brief illness.

Mrs. Amy Paul Hood was born July 27, 1963, in Sunberry, Pa., to the late Richard Paul and Pauline Louge Paul. She moved to Swainsboro at age 5, grew up here, married, and raised two kids. She was an LPN and a licensed barber. Hood enjoyed reading, loved being a witness to other people, and was very protective of those she loved. She was a member of Swainsboro Kingdom Hall-Jehovah’s Witness, and she was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Hood of Swainsboro; daughters, Jennifer Hutcheson (Randall) Corbin of Atlanta and Janessa Hood (Abdi) Arellances of Swainsboro; brothers, Richard Alford (Melissa) Paul of Birmingham, Ala., and Thomas Edward (Regina) Paul of Garfield; sisters, Cheryl Darlene Paul of Dallas, Tex., and Rachel Paul (Timothy) Thompson of Gray.; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

