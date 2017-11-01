Adele Strobridge, 87

Funeral services for Adele Strobridge, 87, were held Saturday, October 28, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Stanley Moore officiating. She was called home on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Adele Strowbridge was born July 6, 1930, to the late Jessie C. Strobridge and Millie Brown Strobridge. She confessed religion at an early age and became a member of Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church. As a young lady, she married the late Charles L. Henderson. This union brought two daughters, Edella and Margaret.

Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Brown Buddle of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Idella A. Henderson of Swainsboro; one sister, Jessie Dell Samples; one brother-in-law, John C. Samples; one son-in-law, Winston Buddle; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Pallbearers included family and friends.

Mosley’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.