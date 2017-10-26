Union Grove Methodist works to help Weekend Blessings

The children and youth of Union Grove United Methodist Church recently celebrated Children’s Sabbath in song and scripture for the congregation. The focus area was child poverty in Emanuel County. The children and families of the church collected 368 individual lunch servings, such as macaroni and cheese, spaghetti, and ravioli for the Weekend Blessings program. The children enjoyed fellowship and refreshments after the service.