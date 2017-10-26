Stillmore MBC announces revival plans

Stillmore Missionary Baptist Church will be in revival October 29 through November 1. Rev. Wilford McCormick of Jacksonville, Fla., will be the featured speaker.

Sunday’s services will take place at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., while services on Monday through Wednesday will commence at 7 p.m.

Rev. George E. Archer Jr., pastor, invites all.