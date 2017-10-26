Stillmore MBC announces revival plans
by Halei Lamb | October 26, 2017 4:50 pm
Stillmore Missionary Baptist Church will be in revival October 29 through November 1. Rev. Wilford McCormick of Jacksonville, Fla., will be the featured speaker.
Sunday’s services will take place at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., while services on Monday through Wednesday will commence at 7 p.m.
Rev. George E. Archer Jr., pastor, invites all.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.