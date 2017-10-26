Smith Grove Missionary Baptist to hold fall festival
by Halei Lamb | October 26, 2017 4:49 pm
On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Smith Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold its second annual fall festival. Food and treats will be available. Rev. Wilbert Kennedy, deacon Aldrich Marion, and the congregation encourage the community to attend.
