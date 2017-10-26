Press release from Emanuel County BOE warns citizens of fake news

This afternoon the Emanuel County Board of Education learned that a fake news site – breakingnews247.com – has posted a story that is circulating through social media stating a potential spreading of HIV by an 11th-grade student at one of our schools. This website is a known prank website and should not be taken as real.

“It is disappointing that someone would create a fake news story such as the one traveling around on social media,” stated school superintendent Dr. Kevin A. Judy. “Although probably intended to be funny, it, unfortunately, took away from our focus on students to address this issue that many believe to be true. I have contacted the provider and they readily agreed to remove the page due to the negative impact to the school and community. We appreciate their quick response to our concern.”

The superintendent has been in touch with the Emanuel County Health Department to confirm that there is not a health risk to our students. Although this story is fake, the Emanuel County Nurse Manager, Jennifer Harrison, stated that anyone in the community that ever feels that they need to be tested can go the Emanuel County Health Department without an appointment time.

The Emanuel County Schools take the safety and well-being of all of our students as a top priority of the school district.