Join EGSC for First Friday at the Morgan House
by Halei Lamb | October 26, 2017 4:42 pm
On Friday, November 3, 2017, beginning at 5:30 p.m., join the East Georgia State College family as they enjoy First Friday at The Morgan House. This month, there will be music by the EGSC Music Makers and an exhibit of photography from Juan Pablo Cardona.
Cardona’s work is defined as magical realism but in a documentary current, focusing on…
To continue reading this article, purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!
