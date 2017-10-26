Gethsemane Missionary Baptist to celebrate Veterans Day

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m., Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will host its third annual Veterans Day program. This program will honor those who have served our country. All first responders are invited to attend as well. All veterans are asked to wear or bring uniforms displaying awards, decorations, and accolades. Dinner will be served.

Pastor Rev. Mario Webb Sr. invites all. For further information, contact Robert Turner at 478-299-3708 or 478-562-4211.