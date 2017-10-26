Fall festival to be held at Pages of Life

On Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 – 8 p.m., Pages of Life Christian Worship Center will host its 14th annual fall festival. This free event will feature food, treats, and a special movie night. Those attending for the movie should bring their own blanket and/or chairs.

The church is located at 109 Jackson Street in Swainsboro, and the festival is made possible by its Young Youth for Christ Ministry (2Y4C).