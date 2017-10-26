Fall festival to be held at Morningside this weekend
by Halei Lamb | October 26, 2017 4:45 pm
Morningside Baptist Church invites the public to its fall festival this Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 – 8 p.m. There will be games, food, a hay ride, and a cake walk. No admission will be charged.
