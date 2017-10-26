Dublin group to perform at Mount Shady’s fifth Sunday song service

Mount Shady Baptist Church will host its fifth Sunday song service October 29 beginning at 10 a.m.

Hand ‘n Hand from Dublin will be the guest singers for this service. This group has not been to Mounty Shady in years, thus the church looks forward to their return.

Lunch will be served in the social hall following the song service. Rusty Moore, pastor of Mount Shady, invites all to attend this special service with them.