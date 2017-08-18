Weekend Weather Forecast
by Halei Lamb | August 18, 2017 2:58 pm
Friday:
High- 95 degrees
Low- 73 degrees
15% Chance precipitation
Saturday:
High- 96 degrees
Low- 72 degrees
10% Chance precipitation
Sunday:
High- 95 degrees
Low- 74 degrees
20% Chance precipitation
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.