STC launches mobile app for stundents

Southeastern Technical College’s students can now access their entire academic life via their smartphone, thanks to new technology implemented by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) for the 22 colleges statewide. TCSG is now the first system in the country to deploy this comprehensive mobile platform across all of its colleges.

Today’s students access the internet and perform most transactions via smartphone. In the past, higher ed institutions relied on paper forms and electronic requests that required a traditional PC. TCSG has joined forces with Ellucian to bridge the gap between the technology students’ use and the systems already in place.

“We’re very excited to have this new technology available for students,” said TCSG Assistant Commissioner Kathryn Hornsby. “The new app gives students an easier way to enroll in any…

