St. Paul/ Noah’s Ark AME Church to host 3-night revival

Rev. Dr. Nathan Coleman, pastor, and members of St. Paul/Noah’s Ark A.M.E. Church of Summertown extends an invitation to all to the church’s annual 3-night revival. The revival will be held Monday, August 21, through Wednesday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. nightly.

This year’s featured preachers and churches will include Rev. Nokomis Jones of Matthews Circuit and guest church Thomson Springhill AME on Monday night; Rev. Stephen Smith of Lofton Circuit and Lofton AME Church on Tuesday; and Rev. Samuel Cooper Jr., pastor of New Mount Moriah and Coleman Chapel AME Churches on Wednesday.

The following churches have been asked to share in this special revival: Green Grove Baptist, Robert’s Grove, St. Galilee Baptist, Rountree Island, Brinson Hill Baptist, Piney Grove Baptist, First Baptist of Stillmore, St. James Missionary Baptist, Fort’s Grove Baptist, Coleman Chapel AME, Johnson Grove Baptist, Smith Grove Baptist, Mt. Moriah AME, Matthew Circuit, Thompson Springhill, Lofton Circuit, and Lofton AME.