Southern Traditions Floral & Gifts awarded ‘Yard of the Month’ for August

The Seedling Garden Club proudly announces that Southern Traditions Floral & Gifts represents Emanuel County for the “2017 August Yard of the Month”. Jim Roberts works hard to keep the yard of his business beautiful. Southern Traditions, located at 105 S. East Street in Swainsboro, is a reflection of the pride that Roberts takes in helping to keep Emanuel County beautiful.

Nominations for Yard of the Month are welcomed for each month. The Seedling Garden Club wants to honor homeowners and organizations that personally work so diligently with pride and love to maintain their yards. Please call in your nominations to 478-299-2733 or 478-494-6754.