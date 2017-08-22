SMS to host annual Title I parent meeting
by Halei Lamb | August 22, 2017 4:53 pm
Swainsboro Middle School will hold its Parents’ Night Out Tuesday, August 29, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., immediately following the Title I meeting. Parents are encouraged to attend and visit their students’ teachers.
