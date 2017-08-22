SMS Title I program

Swainsboro Middle School’s Annual Title I parent meeting will be held Tuesday, August 29, from 3:30 – 4 p.m. in the school’s media center. During this meeting, the Title I program and its benefits for SMS will be reviewed.

Swainsboro Middle School extends the invitation to parents and stakeholders. For additional information, contact Dr. Willie A. Gibson at 237-8047 or Gail Greenway at 237-6674.