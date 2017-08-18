Sparta Live

SHS meet the coach

Name: Scott Roberts

   Age: 43

   Hometown: Ocilla

   Family: Wife, Andrea; kids, Riley, Lainey, and Ty

   Education: BBA in Finance from Georgia Southern, master’s in kinesiology from Georgia Southern

   Playing experience: High school at Irwin County, collegiate at South Georgia College

   Previous coaching experience: head coach at Swainsboro (2008-2009); offensive coordinator at Bainbridge High (2013-2017), Tift County High School (2011); position coach – Colquitt County, Fitzgerald, Cairo, and Washington County

   Coaching staff

   Dwight Smith – Defensive coordinator/DL

   Morgan Jersey – LBs

   Neal David – DBs

   David Elsenrath – OL

   Ashley Hooks – WRs

   David Ray – RBs

   Middle school – Jared Flowers, Corey Chalker, Michael Singletary, and Rosey Young

