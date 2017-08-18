SHS meet the coach
by Halei Lamb | August 18, 2017 2:46 pm
Name: Scott Roberts
Age: 43
Hometown: Ocilla
Family: Wife, Andrea; kids, Riley, Lainey, and Ty
Education: BBA in Finance from Georgia Southern, master’s in kinesiology from Georgia Southern
Playing experience: High school at Irwin County, collegiate at South Georgia College
Previous coaching experience: head coach at Swainsboro (2008-2009); offensive coordinator at Bainbridge High (2013-2017), Tift County High School (2011); position coach – Colquitt County, Fitzgerald, Cairo, and Washington County
Coaching staff
Dwight Smith – Defensive coordinator/DL
Morgan Jersey – LBs
Neal David – DBs
David Elsenrath – OL
Ashley Hooks – WRs
David Ray – RBs
Middle school – Jared Flowers, Corey Chalker, Michael Singletary, and Rosey Young
