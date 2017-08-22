SES invites stakeholders to meeting

Swainsboro Elementary School (SES) will hold a Parent Involvement Plan and Parent Compact Revision meeting on August 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Parents will have an opportunity to review and discuss the current plan and compact with Principal Valorie Watkins.

At 6 p.m., Emanuel County Schools Federal Programs Director Gail Greenway will present information about the school’s Title I program. All parents are encouraged to attend both meeting. For additional information, contact Principal Watkins at vwatkins@emanuel.k12.ga.us or call 478-237-7266.