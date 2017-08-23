Roy Austin Sutton, 80

A service celebrating the life of Roy Austin Sutton, 80, was held Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 6 p.m. at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with Reverend Leslie Albritton officiating. Graveside services were held at a later date in Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Metter. He went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Regency Hospital in Macon.

Mr. Roy Austin Sutton was born on September 12, 1936, in Twin City to the late Wallace Clayton and Viola Edenfield Sutton. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany and assigned to intelligence surveillance as the Berlin Wall was being built. He worked and retired as a restaurant manager for Captain D’s. Sutton was a member of the American Legion and was a 102nd Army Security Agency alumnus. He loved gardening and fishing, but his greatest love was his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his brother, MSGT Clayton Sutton, USAF (Ret.), and a sister, Louise Sutton.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Helen Shupe Sutton of Perry; son, Gregory (Naomi) Sutton, also of Perry; two grandchildren, PVT. Harrison, United States Army, and Lily Sutton; and a sister, Erma (Jack) Todd of Statesboro.

Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.