Sparta Live

Ronald McDonald presents “cool” treat to Summer Reading participants

by | August 18, 2017 2:37 pm

   On Tuesday, July 18, Summer Reading Program participants were greeted with a very familiar face. Ronald McDonald was the featured performer at the Summer Reading Ending Party. The red-haired man, in a yellow jumpsuit and striped shirt, delighted the kids with magic tricks and storytelling. At the end of the show, he presented each child with an autographed reading certificate and a free ice cream cone coupon.

   This year’s Summer Reading Program was…

   To continue reading this article, please purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Emanuel County Live