Ronald McDonald presents “cool” treat to Summer Reading participants
by Halei Lamb | August 18, 2017 2:37 pm
On Tuesday, July 18, Summer Reading Program participants were greeted with a very familiar face. Ronald McDonald was the featured performer at the Summer Reading Ending Party. The red-haired man, in a yellow jumpsuit and striped shirt, delighted the kids with magic tricks and storytelling. At the end of the show, he presented each child with an autographed reading certificate and a free ice cream cone coupon.
This year’s Summer Reading Program was…
