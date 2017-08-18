QB Spotlight: Jacolby Gibbons

by TROUP BRINSON

Swainsboro junior starting QB Jacolby Gibbons faced some tough odds last season. The sophomore was a first-time QB learning the position on the fly for a new head coach and implementing a brand new offense. Under the best of circumstances, any one of those facets can cause a lot of growing pains. Gibbons suffered some of those growing pains, but his talent and calm demeanor began to pay dividends once October came around for the second half of the season.

Last August, Gibbons was feeling his way around the offense and not completely sure he was ready. In his first two games, he completed 16 total passes and threw four interceptions, admittedly feeling the pressure.

“It was challenging at times, learning how to play the quarterback position at the varsity level,” said Gibbons.

However, Gibbons had a wild card. Coming from a sports family, his dad, Lonnie, had played football for Swainsboro in the early ‘80s with QB experience of his own. This would prove to be a valuable resource in terms of being mentally prepared for the learning curve of a first-year QB.

“My dad played the position and that helped me prepare,” said Gibbons. “It helped me make the transition better.”

With five interceptions and an 0-5 team start, not much seemed to be going right. But, the light began to come on for the young offense as Gibbons found a comfort level in the second half of the season. Beginning with Metter, Swainsboro started…

