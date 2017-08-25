Piney Grove MBC to celebrate senior citizens

Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church of the Cross-Green Community will honor senior citizens Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m. This year’s program will be themed “Senior Citizens: Exercise Your Brain,” and will be a day of fun learning, sharing, laughter, exercising, singing, praying, and eating. Pastor Michael Thomas will give Biblical insights. Lunch will be served. All are invited to attend.