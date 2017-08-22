Patrick presents hog program to Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club of Swainsboro held its weekly meeting Tuesday, August 8, at Catered Creations at 7 p.m. With President Gary Couse presiding, there were 23 members in attendance and one guest, being Beth Ann Patrick.

The program for the evening was hosted by Deana Patrick, who introduced Edwin Patrick, a local pig farmer. Patrick raises Hereford pigs for show. He also raises pigs, working with his daughter and grandchildren, who show the pigs as well. Because of the expense and inefficiency of using a boar on a small scale, Patrick used Artificial Insemination (AI) to breed sows to produce show quality pigs. AI is used by about 70-75 % of commercial pig growers because of the increase in the quality of the pigs and the decrease in disease among the animals. He presented an overview of the process. When asked why he raises pigs, Patrick indicated that they are very smart and are natural bulldozers for clearing land, but likely it is the interaction with his children and grandchildren which draws him to showing pigs.

President Gary reminded members of the Kiwanis Georgia District Convention slated for August 25 – 27 in Atlanta. Also, Tammy Allen updated members on the Emanuel County Family Connections program and the first of this year’s monthly meetings.

