Pastoral anniversary celebration slated for Temple of Grace Holiness

Temple of Grace Holiness Church Inc., located at 51 Overstreet Rd., will host its 2017 pastoral anniversary celebration in honor of Apostle L.S. and Elder W. Travett on Monday, August 28, through Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The closing service will be held Sunday, September 3, and will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Special speakers to be featured will include Apostle M. Shephard on Monday, Bishop W. Grant on Tuesday, Bishop R. Williams on Wednesday, Apostle A. Davis on Thursday, and Bishop J. Hagan on Friday. On Saturday beginning at 6 p.m., a celebration of praise will feature various choirs, groups, dancers, and singers. All are invited to attend.