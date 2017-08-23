One cited for DUI
by Halei Lamb | August 23, 2017 1:16 pm
The following is a list of all DUI citations released from files of Georgia State Patrol for Emanuel County this week: Cody Wilton Myers, 25 of Collins, was arrested August 19 at 11:37 p.m.
