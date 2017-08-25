Oglesby names Region 4 FBLA officer, attends training

Emanuel County Institute FBLA member and chapter president MacKayla Oglesby was recently selected to serve as a Georgia FBLA Region 4 Officer for the 2017-2018 year.

As part of the duties and responsibilities of being an officer, Oglesby was required to attend the Region Officer Academy (ROA) at Camp John Hope in Fort Valley on July 15 and July 16. At this conference, she networked with other region officers from Georgia.

Additionally, the newly-elected officer team participated in many leadership activities while at ROA that helped to…

