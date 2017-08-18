Nordson donates to DFCS
by Halei Lamb | August 18, 2017 2:21 pm
Emanuel County DFCS are proud to announce a large donation of school supplies being donated by Nordson to children in need.
Employees of Nordson collected 100 book bags and supplies to donate to families in need to see that school aged children are supplied with basic necessities in order to help them excel academically.
