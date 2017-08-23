Ms. Breedlove, Mr. Snell exchange vows

Taylor Alicia Breedlove and Robert Mark Snell were recently united in holy matrimony at First Baptist Church of Swainsboro. The intimate double-ring ceremony, held Saturday, June 3, 2017, at 6 p.m., was officiated by Rev. Gilbert Westberry. Rev. Mark White of Evans, formerly of Swainsboro, led the exchanging of nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. Buddy and Mrs. Alicia Breedlove of Swainsboro. Her grandparents are Mrs. Gail Lewis and the late Mr. Connie Lewis, and Mr. Ed and Mrs. Jane Breedlove, all of Swainsboro. The groom, son of David and Susan Hooks of Tennille and Ricky Snell of Wrightsville, is the grandson of Mrs. Annie Townsend and the late Mr. Robert Townsend, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl Snell of Wrightsville.

Ashley Tankersley of Swainsboro directed the couple’s guests inside the wedding venue. White tulle bows hung from the outside railings of the church. Inside, a special sign handmade Thursday evening by the bride-elect’s brother, Ashley Henry, quoting Ecclesiastes 4:9-12, “A chord of 3 strands is not easily broken,” was nestled at the church front. Another sentimental piece of décor included a burgundy vase that belonged to the bride’s late grandmother, Jane, which held six white roses, symbolic of late grandparents unable to join the couple for their union ceremony. This special embellishment was placed near the organ on a white, distressed table. Large floral arrangements consisting of white hydrangeas; blush, white, and red roses; hypericum berries; seeded eucalyptus; and green alstroemeria sat in the baptistry. In the pulpit were large ferns raised via pedestals. The window ledges were beautified by large hurricane globes filled with white candles, burgundy bows crafted from tulle tied around each, perched atop a small mount of greenery. Similar burgundy bows were hung on pews reserved for the family.

Miss Breedlove, soon-to-be Mrs. Snell, glowed as her father escorted her down the aisle. Jeremiah Clarke’s “Trumpet Voluntary” echoed throughout the sanctuary as he and her mother…

