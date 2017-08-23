Miss Allen, Mr. Edenfield to exchange vows

Mr. Mark and Mrs. Raquel Allen of Twin City are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Miranda Allen, to Mr. Jonathan Edenfield. The future groom is the son or Mr. Smith and Mrs. Pam Edenfield of Swanisboro.

The bride-elect graduated with honors from Central Christian Academy. In December, she will graduate with a master’s degree in cosmetology. Miss Allen is the…

To continue reading this article, please purchase this week’s edition of The Blade!