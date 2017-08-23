Legals 8-23-17

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

TAYLOR NICOLE HOOKS, ESTATE NO. 17E0093

DECEASED )

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

and to whom it may concern:

PRISCILLA R. HOOKS AND SHAWN P. HOOKS

has petitioned to be appointed Administrators of the estate of TAYLOR NICOLE HOOKS deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 28, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes

Judge of the Probate Court

By:Nicky Odom ___

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70/125 S. Main St. ___

Swainsboro, GA __

Address

478-237-7091____________________________

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Charlton W. Russell, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 28th day of July, 2017.

Haskell McReynolds and Katherine Russell Merrill, Co-Executors of the Estate of Charlton W. Russell, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

TERESA WRIGHT, ESTATE NO. 17E0098

DECEASED

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: All Interested Parties and To Whom It May Concern:

KENNETH WRIGHT SR. has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of TERESA WRIGHT deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. AUGUST 28, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be on 10:00 A.M. AUGUST 28, 2017. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

By:Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

125 S. Main St. / P.O.Box 70

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Alicia Ann Cuyler to Westminster Mortgage Corporation, dated December 28, 2001, recorded in Deed Book 173, Page 443, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, NA FKA Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, NA as Trustee for Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust, Series 2003-R1 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 373, Page 507, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-FOUR THOUSAND FORTY-SEVEN AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($54,047.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates, Series 2003-R1 is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage a div. of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., PO Box 10335, Des Moines, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Alicia Ann Cuyler or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 419 Robin Road, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Reperforming Loan REMIC Trust Certificates, Series 2003-R1 as Attorney in Fact for Alicia Ann Cuyler McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia, and being the Western portion of Lot No. 9 in the Robin Road Subdivision, as shown by plat made by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia, in Plat Book 13, Page 85. Said lot fronts 100 feet on the East side of Robin Road, and extends back between parallel lines a distance of 150 feet and is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: On the North by Lot No. 10 in said Subdivision; on the East by the Eastern portion of Lot No. 9 in said Subdivision; on the South by Lot No. 1 in the First Addition to Robin Road Subdivision, a plat to said First Addition being recorded in said records in Plat Book 1, page 344; and on the West by Robin Road. MR/kjf 9/5/17 Our file no. 5481213 – FT5

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Jeremy E. Loyd to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Taylor, Bean, & Whitaker Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns, dated May 29, 2002, recorded in Deed Book 182, Page 234, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association by assignment recorded in Deed Book 329, Page 192, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of THIRTY-EIGHT THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($38,400.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH 43219 800-446-8939. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Jeremy E. Loyd or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 45 Leopard Drive, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as Attorney in Fact for Jeremy E. Loyd McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia and being more particularly described according to a plat prepared by Billy Flanders, Surveyor, dated July 12, 1977, and recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 777, of the Records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia. Said lot being bounded, now or formerly, as shown on said plat as follows: On the East by lands of Terry and Barbara Brown; on the South lands of Adrian Housing Corporation; on the West and North by lands of unnamed county road. Said plat is hereby incorporated herein for a more full, complete and accurate description hereof. Being the same as that conveyed to Jeremy E. Loyd by Warranty Deed from Anthony E. Douglas dated May 16, 2000 and recorded in Deed Book 144, Page 253, Records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia. Being identified by the Emanuel County Assessor as parcel number 058A-027 with an address of 45 Leopard Drive, Swainsboro, Georgia. MR/ttg 9/5/17 Our file no. 5264316 – FT3

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Larry E. Wilson, Jr. and Deborah L. Wilson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC., dated 02/05/2004, recorded in Deed Book 219, Page 518, Emanuel County, Georgia records, as last transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor in interest to all permitted successors and assigns of The JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Specialty Underwriting and Residential Finance Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-BC2 by assignment recorded or to be recorded in the Emanuel County, Georgia records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Sixty-Six Thousand and 00/100 DOLLARS ($66,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place for conducting Sheriff’s sales in Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September 2017, the following described property:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 1502ND G.M. DISTRICT, EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 5.00 ACRES, AS SHOWN BY A PLAT MADE BY BENNIE C. HARBIN, SURVEYOR, FROM SURVEY OF APRIL 12, 1975, BEING DESIGNATED AS PARCEL NO. 2A THEREON, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 270, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY SPECIFIC REFERENCE FOR A MORE FULL, COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT IS BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: NORTHEAST BY LAND OF WYMAN R. PALMER AND A ROAD LEADING TO GEORGIA STATE ROUTE NO. 297;

SOUTHEAST BY SAID ROAD DIVIDING THIS TRACT FROM LAND OF MRS. BOBBY LANDING; SOUTHWEST BY LAND DIVIDING THIS TRACT FROM LAND OF BILL STOVALL AND OF BRUCE SUTTA; AND NORTHWEST BY PARCEL NO. 10 OF A SUBDIVISION OF PROPERTY OF WYMAN R. PALMER.

ALSO: WATER RIGHTS IN THE DEEP WELL LOCATED NEAR SAID TRACT AS SHOWN IN INSTRUMENT DATED OCTOBER 8, 1975, FROM WYMAN R. PALMER TO TED AND CATHY PALMER AND LATER TRANSFERRED TO GRANTOR HEREIN BY TED AND CATHY PALMER BY WARRANTY DEED DATED OCTOBER 9, 1975, AND RECORDED IN OFFICE OF THE CLERK, EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA IN DEED BOOK GN, PAGE 566.

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, 1661 Worthington Road, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409, 561-682-8000. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the parties in possession of the property are Larry E. Wilson, Jr. and Deborah L. Wilson or a tenant or tenants.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor in interest to all permitted successors and assigns of The JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Specialty Underwriting and Residential Finance Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-BC2

As Attorney in Fact for Larry E. Wilson, Jr. and Deborah L. Wilson

Weissman PC

Attn: Lender Services

One Alliance Center, 4th Floor

3500 Lenox Road

Atlanta, GA 30326

Our File# 017237-009515

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by David Snelling , Sr. to US Bank, NA, dated September 21, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 331, Page 318, Emanuel County, Georgia Records and as modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 332, Page 133, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of SEVENTY-EIGHT THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($78,124.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. US Bank, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: U.S. Bank National Association, 4801 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 855-698-7627. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is David Snelling , Sr. or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 108 Dellwood Road, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. US Bank, NA as Attorney in Fact for David Snelling , Sr. McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that lot or parcel of land, lying and being in the City of Dellwood, 53rd GM District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being designated as Lot #6 of property of James W. Blackburn and Arthur B. Blackburn containing 2.94 acres, more or less, and being more clearly shown on a plat of survey prepared by Steve Bargeron & Associates, Surveyors, dated February 4, 2004, and recorded in Plat Book 21, page 201 Emanuel County Clerk’s records. Said property being bounded, as known on said plat, as follows: North by the 60′ right-of-way of Dellwood Road; East by Lot #7; South by lands of James W. Screws and West by Lot #5. Reference is hereby made to the aforesaid plat, which is specifically incorporated herein and made a part hereof. MR/tdixon 9/5/17 Our file no. 5516 – FT8

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Willard George Pease to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated September 9, 2011, and recorded in Deed Book 359, Page 233, Emanuel County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $159,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, September 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying situate and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, in Country Acres Subdivision, designated as Parcel 2, containing 2.08 acres, more or less, as shown on a plat of survey, dated August 13, 1986, by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Plat Book 13, Page 118, to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said Parcel 2 fronts a distance of 200 feet on the Eastern side of Briarcliff Road and is bounded as follows: North a distance of 418.4 feet by Parcel 1; East a distance of 217.8 feet by lands of Rudolph Fields; South a distance of 421.4 feet by Parcel 3; and West by Briarcliff Road.

Said property is subject to Restrictive Covenants, which are recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book HJ, Pages 24-26.

Said property is also the same as that conveyed by Joint Survivorship Warranty Deed dated June 17, 2004 from Eric T. Anderson d/b/a Anderson Building to James M. Seigrist and Kathleen A. O’Leary, which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 227, Pages 584¬585.

Said property is known as 225 Briarcliff Road, Swainsboro, GA 30401, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.

The property is or may be in the possession of Willard George Pease, successor in interest or tenant(s).

USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK as Attorney-in-Fact for Willard George Pease

File no. 17-065434

SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*

Attorneys and Counselors at Law

211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300

Atlanta, GA 30346

770-220-2535/SJ

shapiroandhasty.com

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CHARLES ERNEST MATHEWS, ESTATE NO. 17E0097

DECEASED

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

and to whom it may concern:

JOE WILLIE MATHEWS

has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of CHARLES ERNEST MATHEWS deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before September 5, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes

Judge of the Probate Court

By:Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70/ 125 S. Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, EMANUEL COUNTY

Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Jamie S. Bing and Antonio D. Bing to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for ERA Mortgage dated 7/31/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 296 Page 64 Emanuel County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by PHH Mortgage Corporation, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 42,614.02, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on September 05, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:

All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Twin City, 1560th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, fronting 162 feet on the Western side of GA State Highway 23 and running back between parallel lines a distance of 271 feet and bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lands of Phaigan Watson, formerly lands of B.B. Watson; East by GA State Highway 23, known as Metter-Twin City Highway; South by lands of Bobby Ray Collins, formerly lands of Carl Durden; and West by lands of Phaigan Watson, formerly lands of B.B. Watson.

As further described in that Affidavit In Support of Title of record in Deed Book 449 Page 136

All that tract or parcel of land and being in 1560th G.M. District, containing 0.99 acres as per Survey for PHH Mortgage Corporation, as nominee for ERA Mortgage, its Successors and Assigns, completed February 28, 2017, revised March 30, 2017 by T. Jerry Peacock, Sr., Georgia Registered Land Surveyor No.: 12 of Peacock Surveys, recorded in Plat Book 23, Page 56, in Twin City, Emanuel County, Georgia described as follows:

Commence at a ?” rebar where the southerly right of way of 6th Avenue intersects the easterly right way of 5th Avenue aka U.S. Hwy. 23. Said point being the POINT OF REFERENCE; from said reference point thence run South 6 degrees, 23 minutes 14 seconds West, a distance of 1685.75 feet to a ?” rebar on the easterly right of way of 5th Avenue aka U.S. Hwy. 23 to POINT OF BEGINNING; said point marks the dividing line between Don Watson and Antonio Bing; from said POINT OF BEGINNING thence run along said right of way South 7 degrees 38 minutes 11 seconds West, a distance of 161.77 feet to a rebar; thence South 88 degrees 23 minutes 49 seconds West, a distance of 267.02 feet along the property line dividing land of Bobby Ray Collins and Antonio Bing to an iron pipe; thence North 6 degrees 11 minutes 18 seconds East, a distance of 161.72 feet along the property line dividing lands of Don Watson and Antonio Bing to a rebar; thence North 88 degrees 30 minutes 54 seconds East, a distance of 271.07 feet along the property line dividing lands of Don Watson and Antonio Bing to a rebar on said right of way and POINT OF BEGINNING; said described tract containing 0.99 acres.

Being the same property that was conveyed from Daniel Edenfield to Antonio D. Bing and Jamie S. Bing by a Joint Survivorship Warranty Deed, dated July 31, 2007, recorded in Deed Book 296, pages 62-63, Emanuel County, Georgia Records.

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property is commonly known as 1120 5th Avenue, , Twin City, GA 30471 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Antonio D. Bing and Jamie S. Bing or tenant or tenants.

PHH Mortgage Corporation is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.

PHH Mortgage Corporation

One Mortgage Way

Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

(800)-750-2518

Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.

Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.

PHH Mortgage Corporation as agent and Attorney in Fact for Jamie S. Bing and Antonio D. Bing

Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.

1162-5292A

THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1162-5292A

|

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that Jessica Lynn Jones, the undersigned, filed his petition to the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia on the 28th day of July, 2017, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from Jessica Lynn Jones to Jessica Lynn Mason. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.

This 28th day of July, 2017.

Jessica Jones

Petitoner

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA

Civil Action File No. 17CV231

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Jimmy Nell Wadley to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2016 in the initial tax amount a $270.70. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, fronting Fifty (50) feet on the West side of Coleman Street and extending back between parallel lines a distance of One Hundred Fifty (150) feet, and bounded now or formerly as follows: North by the lands of Lela P. Curl; East by Coleman Street; South by lands of Gertrude Saffold; and West by lands of D. E. Flanders and lands of L. F. Bradford.(S15-010)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2017 between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 4th day of August 2017.

By: _____________________________

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

Legal Department

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Cheryl Williams to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2016 in the initial tax amount a $915.29. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

Being in the City of Swainsboro, Georgia, and BEGINNING at a point on the Easterly side of North Main Street (U.S. Highway #1), 2.61 acres in an L shape as show on map plot (S14-052A)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2017 between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 4th day of August 2017.

By: _____________________________

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

Legal Department

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Tonya Renee Seabrough to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2016 in the initial tax amount a $543.27. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land situate lying and being in the city of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia, containing .379 acres as shown on plat of same by George William Donaldson, registered surveyor, dated April 15, 1998 and recorded in plat book 18 page 51 in the Office of Clerk Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia, said parcel designated P-3 and bounded as follows: Northeast by Hill Street, Southeast by Parcel P-4, Southwest by Parcel P-5, and Northwest by Parcel P-2.

Said property being a portion of the Property to Harold Fletcher by Durden Banking Company, Inc. on April 21, 1998 and recorded in Deed Book 108, Page 479, of the records of Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia.

Subject to protective covenants see Exhibit “A”. (S14063)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2017 between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 4th day of August 2017.

By: _____________________________

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

Legal Department

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Estate of Melissa Ann Kitchens to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2016 in the initial tax amount a $360.15. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, fronting on the Northern side of Gloria Street and the Western side of Youngblood Street and being Lot Number 26 in the Subdivision of the property of Mrs. James B. Mason, as shown on a plat of survey made by J. D. McLeod, Surveyor, dated January 19, 1956, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court, Emanuel Superior Court, in Deed Book DR, page 525, to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said Lot No. 26 is bounded as follows: One the North by Lot No. 22 of said Subdivision; East by Youngblood Street; South by Gloria Street; and West by Lot No. 25 of said Subdivision.

Said property is the same as that described in a Deed Under Power of Sale from the Citizens Bank of Swainsboro as Attorney in Fact for Steve Barrett to the Citizens Bank of Swainsboro dated May 9, 1991, which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 30, pages 41.43 and the same as that described in a Warranty Deed from Citizens Bank of Swainsboro to James E. Boatright dated September 23, 1991, which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 33, page 28. (S41057)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2017 between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 4th day of August 2017.

By: _____________________________

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

Legal Department

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Hazel Deal to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2016 in the initial tax amount a $369.65. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, which fronts Seventy-Four (74) feet on the East side of Bell Street and extends back between parallel lines a distance of One Hundred Forty-Seven Feet and Seven inches (147’7″) and is bounded now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Ken Warnock and Dorsey Flanders; East by lands of William A. Walden and lands of First Baptist Church; South by lands of Abbie Gail Parham; and West by right-of-way of Bell Street. Said property is more particularly described by a plat prepared by E. K. Hatten, Surveyor, made in 1945, which is recorded in Deed Book CV, page 443, of the Records of the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court. Parcel (S24 057)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2017 between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 4th day of August 2017.

By: _____________________________

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

Legal Department

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Frank Monroe to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, & 2016 in the initial tax amount a $390.74. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that certain lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the 53rd G.M. District G.M. of Emanuel County, Georgia and being lots nos. Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18) in Block D in Lincoln Park Subdivision, the said Lincoln Park being a subdivision of Lot No. 1 in Block A part of the W. F. Thompson Subdivision, as shown by plat of said Lincoln Park made by E. K. Hatten, Surveyor and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia in Deed Book CJ, Page 1A. (S22034)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2017 between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 4th day of August 2017.

By: _____________________________

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

Legal Department

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Kim Reese to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2016 in the initial tax amount a $397.50. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in or near the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being Lot No. 4 and the eastern 15 feet of Lot No. 3 in Mrs. James B. Mason Subdivision, as shown on plat of said Subdivision recorded in Deed Book DR, Page 525, Emanuel County Clerk’s Records. Said tract beginning at a point on the northern side of Curtis Street 130 feet westerly, as measured along the northern side of Curtis Street, from the corner formed by the intersection of the northern side of Curtis with the western side of Mason Drive, said point of beginning being at the western side of Lot No. 5 in said Subdivision; thence north 71 degrees west along the northern side of Curtis Street 80 feet; thence north 18 degrees east a distance of 85 feet to the property of J. N. Baker; thence south 71 degrees east along the line of said Baker Property 80 feet; thence south 18 degrees west along the line of Lot No. 5 in said Subdivision 85 feet to the point of beginning. (S41072)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2017 between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 4th day of August 2017.

By: _____________________________

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

Legal Department

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Rosa Lee Coppock to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2016 in the initial tax amount a $189.61. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that certain lot of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. D. of Emanuel County, Georgia, and in that section of Swainsboro known as Monte Sano; said lot facing on Oak Street a distance of 52 feet, more or less, and running back between parallel lines a distance of 100 feet, more or less, and being bounded now or formerly as follows: North by Addie Howell; South by Mattie Belton or Lettie Owens Estate; East by Mattie Belton; and West by Oak Street. (S41109)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2017 between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 4th day of August 2017.

By: _____________________________

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

Legal Department

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CRANTFORD EUGENE SMITH SR., ESTATE NO. 14E0100

DECEASED

NOTICE

[For Discharge from Office and all Liability]

IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES and to whom it may concern:

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before 10:00 A.M. September 5, 2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

125 S. Main St. /P.O.Box 70

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE

Notice is given that articles of incorporation which will incorporate JCG ELECTRIC, INC., will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the coproration will be located at 105 Bob White Road, Twin City, Georgia 30471, and its initial registered agent at such address is Jason Griner.

TAULBEE, RUSHING, SNIPES, MARSH & HODGIN, LLC

1209 Merchants Way, Suite 201

Post Office Box 327

Statesboro, GA 30459

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IN RE: ESTATE OF EVELYN JOHNSON

All creditors of the estate of EVELYN JOHNSON, deceased, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Martha S. Lewis, in care of J. Kendall Gross, J. KENDALL GROSS, P.C., P.O. Box 695, Metter, Georgia 30439.

This 23rd day of August, 2017.

Martha S. Lewis

Executor of the Estate of

Evelyn Johnson, Deceased