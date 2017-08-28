Joyner named AVP for External Campuses at EGSC

Caroline Joyner, Director of East Georgia State College’s Statesboro Campus, was recently named Associate Vice President for External Campuses.

“East Georgia State College is proud to announce the promotion of Caroline Joyner to the role of AVP for External Campuses,” said EGSC President Dr. Bob Boehmer. “In this new role, Caroline will have responsibility for strategic direction of both our Statesboro and Augusta campuses. She is uniquely qualified for this role, having directed our Statesboro campus since August of 2004.”

Joyner came to EGSC in 2004 as Director of EGSC-Statesboro and, during her time in that position, has done much to advance the campus there. This new position will allow her to further the goals not only the Statesboro campus, but the Augusta campus as well.

Joyner earned her Associate Degree from Brunswick Junior College, then went on to earn her Bachelor of Business Administration, Management and her Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University. Before joining EGSC, she worked as Operations Manager and a sales consultant at Digital Office Equipment Company, Inc. in Statesboro.

“I am honored to have been given this opportunity to grow with East Georgia State College,” Joyner said. “By 2025, it is estimated that over 60 percent of the jobs in Georgia will require a college credential. Our partnerships with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro and Augusta University in Augusta enable us to help more people achieve that life-changing goal. I look forward to expanding and deepening these partnerships as we work together to advance shared goals and seek to find ways to serve even more students.”