Join EGSC for a Solar Eclipse Celebration!

Last Updated: August 21, 2017 at 8:43 am

On Monday, August 21, 2017, East Georgia State College will host multiple events in celebration of the solar eclipse from 12:30 – 4 p.m. in the EGSC Quad on the Swainsboro campus and from 1:30 – 3 p.m. on the Statesboro campus.

On the Swainsboro campus, Dr. Dee McKinney, Associate Dean of eLearning, will give a book talk about her short story in the work Day of the Dark: Stories of Eclipse, which published in July of this year. The anthology celebrates the unique occurrence of this year’s solar eclipse with stories that weave an eclipse theme into the narrative.

Following the book talk, Dr. Yelena White, Associate Professor of Physics, will give a lecture on the science of eclipses.

The EGSC Library will also stream NASA’s coverage of the eclipse in the Luck F. Gambrell Building’s Auditorium and will provide refreshments.

The Library will also provide supplies to create pin hole cameras for viewing the eclipse at EGSC and will have a Solar Scope Photo Viewer!

EGSC’s Statesboro campus events will be hosted by Math and Science Instructor Jason Lee. He will conduct an investigation called “Measuring a Solar Eclipse” using sensors from PASCO scientific to measure the change in light and temperature as the moon passes in front of the sun. More information about the activity can be found at https://www.pasco.com/eclipse/

“The solar eclipse is providing a unique opportunity to bring the campus and community together for a potential once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Kelly Ansley, Library Director. “The EGSC Library is excited to host this event and will have activities for all age groups and a limited number of giveaways.”

All events save the livestream will be held on the EGSC Quad in Swainsboro and on the Statesboro campus, and the campus and community are invited to attend and share the excitement of the solar eclipse!