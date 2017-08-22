JB Singers to celebrate 44 years of gospel harmony
by Halei Lamb | August 22, 2017 4:47 pm
The JB Gospel Singers will celebrate their 44th choir anniversary on August 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, located in Lexsy. Local choirs will be on program. All are invited to come out and help the JB singers celebrate this wonderful event! Pastor of the church is Rev. Mario D. Webb Sr.
