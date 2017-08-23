Jail List 8-23-17

Lisa Lee McQuater, 49, 127 Glenwood Rd.; entered 8/14/2017; Driving license suspended/revoked; released 8/14/2017; SPD

Rickey Terrell Williamson, 59, 373 Whipplewill Rd., Lyons; entered 8/14/2017; DUI/alch, Operating restrictions for off-road vehicles; released 8/14/2017; GSP

Jartavious Deon McQuater, 20, 127 Glenwood Rd.; entered 8/14/2017; Ocstr./ofc; released 8/14/2017; SPD

Jequazzie Rocquell Greene, 20, 15 Wheeler Dr.; entered 8/14/2017; Driving license suspende/revoked; released 8/14/2017; SPD

Larry Maurice Corley, 30, 209 New St.; entered 8/14/2017; Firearm poss by conviction felon, probation/superior court, VGCSA possession marijuana, Aggr. assault; SPD

Javec Antoine King IV, 24, 24 Bowmen Dr., Twin City; entered 8/14/2017; Speeding <14 MPH over, Driving license suspended/revoked, Taillight requirements; released 8/14/2017; GSP

Monica Jasmine Lanier, 30, 211 Henry Moxley Rd., Cobbtown; entered 8/14/2017; DUI/alchol, Failure to maintain lane, open container, firearm poss by covicted felon; released 8/15/2017; ECSO

Tom May III, 57, 25 Quick Loop, Lot 7; entered 8/14/2017; Aggr. assault, agar. stalking; ECSO

Candice Leigh Hagan, 31, 1707 Woodlawn Dr., Vidalia; entered 8/14/2017; Theft/shoplifting; ECSO

Michael Shane Harden Jr., 41, 378 Bird Flanders Rd., Box 9; entered 8/14/2017; Probation/Superior Court

Shuyknia Tamiko Miles-Hazzard, 41, 3101 Finwick Village Dr., Savannah; entered 8/14/2017; Suspended registration, driving lic suspended/revoked; released 8/14/2017; OPPD

Carlton Lee Daniels, 48, 2248 Oakgrove Ch. Rd.; entered 8/15/2017; Interference with officer; released 8/18/2017; SPD

Jamal Allen, 22, 1061 Cannochee Rd.; entered 8/15/2017; Obstr/ofc, VGCSA possession Marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of felony; SPD

Keith Wayne Cofield, 53, 11 McCoorkle Ln.; entered 8/15/2017; Theft/shoplifting; released 8/15/2017; SPD

Gregory O’Brien Coney, 35, 110 S. Racetrack St.; entered 8/15/2017; Theft/shoplifting, driving while unlicensed/expired; SPD

Kasey Allen Sikes, 34, 863 Sunset Dr.; entered 8/15/2017; VGCSA poss dangerous drugs, theft/shoplifting, parole violation, possession of meth with intent to distribute; SPD

Katelyn Elizabeth Helmick, 19, 862 Sunset Dr.; entered 8/15/2017; Theft/shoplifting, VGCSA possession of drug related object, Possession of controlled substance; SPD

Blake Curtis Cook, 29, 19701 GA Hwy. 121 S., Cobbtown; entered 8/15/2017; Driving license suspended/revoked, Firearm/knife poss/crime/attempt, possession of controlled substance, keeping a vehicle used by drug violator; SPD

Adam Clay Caraway, 31, 570 Wadley Coleman Lake Rd.; entered 8/15/2017; Court- brought in from another agency/facility; released 8/16/2017; ECSO

Neally Nichole Alderman, 20, 750 S. Roundtree St., Metter; entered 8/15/2017; homic/veh 1st degree, ser inn/by vehicle, DUI/alchol, Failure to stop at Stop Sign; released 8/16/2017; WALK-IN

David Samuel Avery, 38, 1488 Orianna Rd., Adrian; entered 8/15/2017; Bestiality; released 8/16/2017; ECSO

Brain Maurice Rucker, 36, 221 Warren Ave.; entered 8/15/2017; Driving license suspended/revoked; released 8/16/2017; Driving license suspended/revoked; released 8/16/2017; ECSO

Lauren Latrease Childs, 51, 285 Horseshoe Ln., Hiram; entered 8/16/2017; Failure to maintain lane, open container, DUI/Refusal; OPPD

Richard Dennis Marchman, 56, 29 Nunez Circle; entered 8/16/2017; Probation/Superior Court;

Darrel Demond Johnson, 30, 2879 4th St. SW, Atlanta; entered 8/16/2017; Winshields/front door, cracked/tinted/matis pro, VGCSA possession cocaine with intent to distribute, VGCSA possession of Drug related objects; released 8/18/2017; OPPD

Cetera Yaniek Bowles-Griffin, 27, 850 Margaret Pl. NW, Atlanta; entered 8/16/2017; Speeding 30+ MPH over, reckless driving, VGCSA marijuana/poss less than oz., VGCSA/vio GA control substance; released 8/18/2017; OPPD

Charlie Fluellen Jr., 38, 335 N. Greet St.; entered 8/17/2017; Disorderly conduct, Interference with officer; released 8/17/2017; SPD

Crystal Lynn Akridge, 33, Swainsboro Inn, Room 118; entered 8/17/2017; Bench Warrant/State Court; ECSO

Monica Monique Brown, 36, 717 N. Coleman St.; entered 8/17/2017; Driving while unlicensed/expired; released 8/17/2017; Driving while unlicensed/expired; released 8/17/2017; SPD

Kenny Bernard Miller Jr., 26, 642 North Coleman Ext.; entered 8/18/2017; Driving license suspended/revoked, Open container, failure to stop at stop at Stop Sign; released 8/18/2017; EGC

James Otis Williams, 60, 529 Gumlog Rd., Apt. 524; entered 8/18/2017; Disorderly conduct; SPD

Kimberly Renae Wadley, 39, 425 N. Coleman St.; entered 8/18/2017; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 8/21/2017; TCPD

Ashley Michelle Jones, 27, 142 Alcott Dr.; entered 8/19/2017; Hold for Bulloch County; released 8/21/2017; SPD

Howard Billie Woods II, 70, 43 St. Galilee Rd., Midville; entered 8/19/2017; Driving license suspended/revoked, No insurance, released 8/19/2017; SPD

Ricardo Martinez Jimenez, 38, 279 Roiser Rd., Waynesboro; entered 8/19/2017; Driving while unlicensed/expired, speeding 15-29 MPH over; released 8/19/2017; SPD

Norris Edward Evans Jr., 48, 217 Uncle Bud Dr. Bloomingdale; entered 8/19/2017; No insurance, VGCSA possession marijuana, DUI/Refusal, VGCSA possession of drug related object, seat belt violation, License 60 days to change name/address; ECSO

Cody Wilton Myers, 25, 3849 GA Hwy. 152, Cobbtown; entered 8/20/2017; DUI/alch., following too closely; released 8/20/2017; GSP

Malcom Jamal Fann, 25, 406 West Broad St., Twin City; entered 8/20/2017; Driving license suspended/revoked, no insurance, suspended registration, VGCSA possession cocaine with intent to distribute, VGCSA possession marijuana with intent to distribute; SPD

Shalina Alisa-Monique Livers, 17, 1960 Broad St., Augusta; entered 8/20/2017; VGCSA possession marijuana; released 8/21/2017; SPD

Shadana Latrelle Livers, 36, 1960 Broad St., Augusta; entered 8/20/2017; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, VGCSA possession marijuana; released 8/21/2017; SPD

Barbara Ann Bodine, 51, 273 Johnson Powell Dr., Midville; entered 8/20/2017; Disorderly conduct; ECSO

Don Howell Powell, 64, 273 Johnson Powell Dr., Midville; entered 8/20/017; Disorderly conduct; released 8/21/2017; ECSO

Wesby Desmond Perez, 25, 2339 Lumpkin Rd., Augusta; entered 8/20/2017; VGCSA possession Marijuana; released 8/21/2017