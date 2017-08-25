Homecoming set for Blundale Baptist
by Halei Lamb | August 25, 2017 4:46 pm
Blundale Baptist Church will celebrate its homecoming August 27 at 10:45 a.m. Bro. Lamar Little will bring the message. All present and past members are invited to join. Bro. Shannon Boula is pastor, and the church is located at 2675 Highway 1 North in Swainsboro.
