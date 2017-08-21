Hewitt named Head Softball Coach at EGSC

Last Updated: August 21, 2017 at 8:40 am

East Georgia State College recently named Rebecca Hewitt as Head Softball Coach. Hewitt had served as Interim Head Coach since July of 2016 and was Assistant Softball Coach at EGSC from August 2015 to June 2016.

Hewitt joined EGSC after coaching the South Georgia Lady Sharks and working as the softball pitching and hitting instructor at the Superior Fastpitch Academy in Rincon. She also was previously the head softball coach at the Evans County Parks and Recreation Department in Claxton.

No stranger to the game, Hewitt played for South Georgia College, College of Coastal Georgia and University of South Carolina Beaufort, and is also a former Bobcat, playing for East Georgia College from 2010-2011.

“It is great to have a former player at EGSC to now be the Head Softball Coach,” said Athletic Director Chuck Wimberly. “Coach Hewitt is one of the best softball coaches in the state, and her talents truly shone in the GCAA Conference Tournament this past season as she led our Lady Bobcats to the state title game in just her first year as head coach. She is well respected by her peers in the state and is well known in the college coaching ranks. We are extremely pleased to have such a talented coach leading our Lady Bobcats Softball Program.”