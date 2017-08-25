Henry makes UGA Dean’s List
by Halei Lamb | August 25, 2017 5:18 pm
Michael O. Henry was recently recognized by the faculty and administration of the University of Georgia for his scholastic achievement of making the Spring 2017 Dean’s List. He is attending the College of Pharmacy. Henry is the son of Mike Henry of Adrian and Andrea Henry of Swainsboro.
