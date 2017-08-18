Hanners receives first EMC Auxiliary scholarship

Recently, the Emanuel Medical Center Auxiliary presented the first employee tuition scholarship to Thomas Hanners Jr. of Midville. Sue Stockholm, treasurer, presented Hanners the $500 scholarship, along with Damien Scott, CEO.

Hanners has been employed with Emanuel County EMS for one year as an A-EMT. He will continue his education at Southeastern Technical College to become a paramedic with a paramedicine diploma this fall. Upon completion of the program, he will be able to work more shifts, as well as provide advanced lifesaving tactics to better serve his community.

“Since he has been employed…

