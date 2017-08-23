EGSC holds Solar Eclipse Celebration

Last Updated: August 23, 2017 at 9:52 am

On Monday, August 21, 2017, East Georgia State College hosted a special Solar Eclipse Celebration for the campus and community. There was a fantastic turnout, with students from not only EGSC, but local schools visiting campus for the events, as well as many community members and parents!

The events kicked off with an introduction by Dr. Bob Boehmer, EGSC President. Following his introduction, there was a special book talk by Dr. Dee McKinney, EGSC’s Associate Dean of eLearning. She spoke not only about her story in the work Day of the Dark: Stories of the Eclipse, but also gave valuable advice to aspiring writers about the process of becoming published and how to deal with the trials and tribulations to get to that point.

Associate Professor of Physics Dr. Yelena White then took the podium to talk about the science of eclipses, explaining why and how they happen. She used diagrams to explain what the eclipse would look like in our area, and even used a golf ball and a tennis ball to explain how the moon would appear to cover the sun, despite their different sizes.

Those gathered were then able to use pinhole viewers, special eclipse viewing glasses, and the Solar Scope Photo Viewer to watch the eclipse as it happened. During the eclipse, the campus grew eerily dark and shadows of tree leaves took on a crescent shape. Attendees were also able to spot Venus in the daytime!

For those who wanted to beat the heat, the Luck F. Gambrell Auditorium was the place to be. Projected on the big screen was NASA’s livestream of the eclipse event. The Library also had drinks, popsicles and snacks for sale.

“Thanks to all the volunteers that helped make this event possible,” said Kelly Ansley, EGSC Library Director.

This event was sponsored by the EGSC Library and the Swainsboro Kiwanis Club. Photos from the event can be viewed on EGSC’s Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/egcpr/sets/