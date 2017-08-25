ECI document review opportunities
by Halei Lamb | August 25, 2017 4:56 pm
Emanuel County Institute (ECI) invites all school stakeholders to give feedback and insight on several important documents. Interested persons may stop by the school’s front offic,e where the documents will be available for review according to the following schedule:
• School Improvement Plan — August 28, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
• Title I Parent/Student Compact — August 29, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
• Parent Involvement Plan — August 30, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
All three documents will also be available September 5 at 6 p.m. during the Title I Parent Meeting. For more information, call 478-763-2673.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.