ECI document review opportunities

Emanuel County Institute (ECI) invites all school stakeholders to give feedback and insight on several important documents. Interested persons may stop by the school’s front offic,e where the documents will be available for review according to the following schedule:

• School Improvement Plan — August 28, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

• Title I Parent/Student Compact — August 29, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

• Parent Involvement Plan — August 30, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

All three documents will also be available September 5 at 6 p.m. during the Title I Parent Meeting. For more information, call 478-763-2673.