Dairy Queen sponsors annual Miracle Treat Day
by Halei Lamb | August 25, 2017 5:05 pm
On July 27, Dairy Queen sponsored its famous Miracle Treat Day. For every blizzard sold that Thursday, $1 or more was donated by our local DQ store to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For more than 10 years, the DQ system has celebrated Miracle Treat Day. Thanks to the generosity of local DQ stores and DQ customers, more than $2 million has been donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the United States and Canada. These donations help provide support for over 32 million patient visits each year to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
