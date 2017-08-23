Cleon Nell Way, 79

Funeral services for Cleon Nell Way, 79, of Swainsboro were held Monday, August 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Kite First Baptist Church with Reverends Burton Dixon and Keith Claxton officiating. Interment followed in the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery. She passed away Friday morning, August 18, 2017, at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Cleon Nell Way was born October 11, 1937, in Kite to the late Cleon M. Norris Jr. and Lucy Bell Rogers Norris. She loved painting, cross stitching, and attending the Ladies Dinner Club. She was a member of Kite First Baptist Church. Way was a foster parent for more than 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifton Wilder Way; and two brothers, Floyd Norris and Lloyd Norris.

Survivors include her son, David (Elizabeth) Way of Swainsboro; daughters, Kate Way Page of Swainsboro, Nancy (David) Flanders of Metter, and Cindy (Nelson) Claxton of Wrightsville; a brother, Sonny (Pat) Norris of Kite; a sister, Mag (Mickey) Hawkins of Kite; grandchildren, John Wilder Page, Jessi Frost, Cathy Appleby, Christyn Sanchez, Josh Claxton, Bethany Way, and Noah Way; great-grandchildren, Zach Appleby, Ryan Appleby, Jessica Appleby, Damien Sanchez, and Ruby Sanchez; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were Randy Hawkins, Jeff Decker, Jeff Norris, Josh Norris, Chris Griner, and Shane Scarboro. Honorary pallbearers are Patricia Thomas, Pat Lincoln, Barbara Mosley, Gail Edenfield, Carol Hooks, and Dorothy Rowland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kite First Baptist Church Youth Group or Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.