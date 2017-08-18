Carroll earns first win at Swainsboro Raceway

by CANDY CARROLL

Saturday night racing action at Swainsboro Raceway started in the 602 Crate Late Model division. Points leader Austin Scarboro took the lead off turn four as Jim Rogers slid into second. Scarboro pulled away as Paul Smith and Joey May battled for fourth with Benjamin Cranford in third. Caution free by lap ten, the field was pretty spread out. Two to go, Rogers began gaining on Scarboro with time winding down. Austin Scarboro took the win, Benjamin Cranford picked up second, and Paul Smith third.

In the Zaxby’s Crate Late Model division, Jimmy Thomas earned the fastest qualifying time over Brandon Carpenter. Thomas takes the lead with Carpenter second. After caution on lap three, Ahnna Parkhurst took advantage of the outside lane passing Carpenter for second. Blake Smith moved into the fourth position after starting sixth. Halfway, Thomas holds nearly straight away lead over Parkhurst. Caution on lap 17 allows Carpenter advantage on the outside to take over second from Parkhurst. Ten to go, another caution with dixie double file restart allows Parkhurst outside to regain second off turn two. Jimmy Thomas takes the checkered for $2000 to win, Ahnna Parkhurst brings home second, Brandon Carpenter third, Blake Smith fourth, and Henry Carter fifth.

Battle of the 4’s in the Scare House of the South 440 division with John Hooks and Tommy Davis both earning heat race wins. On the start, Davis takes the lead off two. Hooks moves along beside Davis in turn four for a…

