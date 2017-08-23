Brian Lee Riddle Sr., 68

A private memorial service for Brian Lee Riddle Sr., 68, was held in Atlanta. He went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the Son of God, on August 12, 2017 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Brian Lee Riddle was born on August 20, 1948 in Marshall, Tex., to Dexter Lee and Frances Cone Riddle. He was a graduate of Marshall High School in Marshall, Tex.; Texas A&M University at Commerce, formerly East Texas State University; and Trinity University, San Antonio, Tex., with an MS in Hospital Administration. He had a long, successful career which spanned more than 40 years as a hospital administrator and chief executive officer at a number of hospitals in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and Georgia, including, most recently, a 17-year tenure as CEO at Oconee Regional Medical Center in Milledgeville and a 5-year tenure as CEO at Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro. Since his retirement, he and his wife lived in Atlanta. Riddle was an outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing. He was an accomplished guitarist and musician, and he was a devoted family man to his wife, children, and “Papa” to his granddaughters. He had a great love for animals, particularly his dogs. He loved his Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Piper, and spent much time in the last few years with her by his side.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jennifer Fusilier Riddle of Atlanta; daughter, Hayley (Robert) Ambler of Atlanta; daughter, Ashley (Joe) Flo of Bostwick; son, Brian Lee Riddle Jr. of Wadmalaw Island, S.C.; brother, David (Joan) Riddle of Tyler, Tex.; sister, Martha Riddle (Josh) Speakman of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister-in-law, Cynthia Person of Ville Platte, La.; sister-in-law, Tammy (Craig) Duos of Baton Rouge, La.; brother-in-law, Mark (Gerry) Fusilier of Lake Charles, La.; brother-in-law, John (Christy) Fusilier of Ville Platte, La.; brother-in-law, Daniel (Rachel) Fusilier of Ville Platte, La.; grandchildren, Robert III, Mary Lillian, Eliza, and Adelaide Ambler, and Caroline Flo; and a number of nieces and nephews.

If desired, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or the charity of your choice.